Banditry: Kebbi senator push for lasting solution

By Tunde Opalana
News

The lawmaker representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Maidoki, has asked for a lasting solution to end banditry in Northern and other parts of Nigeria.

He made this statement on Wednesday at the Senate plenary during a heated debate on security challenges in the country.

His comment is coming against the backdrop of the recent worsening security situation in Nigeria.

Reacting to the wave of insecurity bedevilling the country, the lawmaker said, “We know who these bandits are, we know where they are, we know what they want.

“If we are going to negotiate, do it and finish it; if we are going to fight, we fight it to finish. What is the big deal? We know everything; why are we covering?”

Recall that no fewer than 38 members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara State were whisked away by bandits. However, the victims reportedly regained their freedom a few days after the incident.

In the same vein, over 200 schoolchildren from a Catholic private school in Niger State were abducted, out of which 50 were said to have escaped and reunited with their families.

