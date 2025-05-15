Ban NAN coverage of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial or allow live streaming–IPOB leader family

By Andrew Orolua

Nnamdi Kanu’s family on Wednesday demanded an outright ban of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, from coverage of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial court sessions or allow live streaming of trial proceedings to guarantee fairness , transparency, and accountability.

A statement signed by Prince Emmanuel Kanu for the Kanu Family, expressed the family’s “deep concern and outrage over the continuous, shameless manipulation of court proceedings by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the ongoing trial of our son and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“It is now beyond question that NAN has abandoned any pretense of professional journalism. They have become the unofficial megaphone of the State Security Services (SSS) and the prosecuting authority, spreading one-sided propaganda, while deliberately ignoring crucial courtroom developments that dismantle the Government’s case.

“Today’s distortion is a case in point. Instead of reporting on the damning cross-examination of government witness PW-BBB—who embarrassingly admitted that no investigation report exists to support the charges against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu—NAN chose to publish a useless story about a death certificate. This document has zero evidentiary relevance, and its tendering was clearly a diversionary tactic to cover up the implosion of the prosecution’s case.

“We find it unacceptable and improper that NAN is given exclusive access to report court proceedings—particularly when their reports serve only to mislead the public and undermine judicial transparency.

“We therefore call on Justice James Omotosho to immediately:

READ ALSO: APC building govt of National Unity with current defections in NASS – Bamidele

Ban the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from further courtroom access in this matter for repeated, unethical conduct and biased reporting;

OR

Permit live streaming of the trial proceedings to guarantee fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Furthermore, we reject the spin being spread regarding DSS allegedly denying Kanu Agabi SAN access to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. What occurred in court today was a moment of statesmanship by Agabi SAN—a respected legal elder, former Senator, Attorney-General, and Minister of Justice—who chose not to expose the DSS’s misconduct openly to save the court and its officers from scandal. His restraint should not be misrepresented by a discredited press agency.

“This trial is not just about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu—it is a test of the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, the independence of the media, and the rule of law in a democracy. Continued distortion of proceedings can only serve to deepen national division and erode public trust.

“The eyes of the world are on Nigeria. Let justice be done—openly and without propaganda” the family said .