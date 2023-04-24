Bamiloye sends message to Nigerian ladies

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye has lamented over the rate at which young ladies are leaving their marriages.

Bamiloye stated that most ladies are not prepared for marriage and instead are ready for their weddings.

Speaking via a post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, the clergyman argued that some ladies cannot cook and pray but are interested in getting married.

He wondered how they would overcome the attack of the enemies in their marriages if they are unable to pray.

He stated that so many ladies, even at age 28, are not wife material as they cannot cook and are used to eating fast foods and others.

He wrote, ‘’RED FLAG ALONG THE WAY

“I am so afraid of the Youths of this Generation. Many are not Preparing enough to enter into Marriage. Many are very Shallow in their knowledge of Marriage. They Prepare more for the Wedding Day, than for the Marriage Life. No Deep studies on what Marriage Entails.

“They are too hasty and not Ready to Sit down and Learn the Principles of Marital Life. Many Ladies are not qualified to be WIFE even at 28. They Can’t cook properly. They are used to Fast Food at the Eateries, and Ice Cream and Indomie and Spagetti plus boiled Eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding Gowns and the accessories for the Bridal Trails.

“AND THEY WANT TO MARRY. My Dear Sister is 26, by she is still not yet a Wife Material. But she is Beautiful, But she can not cook. She is not Spiritually Strong in Prayers. And she has a shallow knowledge of the Word of God.

“How would she withstand the spiritual challenges that comes against every home now?How would she take her stand in the Word of God against every wiles of the Devil that blow against every Christian Home now? Too materialistic and very little knowledge of Home Management.

“The Other time a friend of hers was going to her husband’s house, She went with a big BOOK OF COOKERY, which was Published in UK. Unfortunately, there was no Recipes for the cooking of Nigerian food. Then I was told she downloaded some Applications on her Android phone on How To Cook. She spent several months preparing for Wedding Day.”

