Ballon d’Or: Super Falcons goalkeeper ranked 4th best in the world

Chiamaka Nnadozie, super Falcons goalkeeper, has been named the fourth-best goalkeeper in the world for the 2024/25 season, marking another milestone in her fast-rising career.

The announcement was made on Monday night at the Ballon d’Or ceremony held at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

Nnadozie, 24, finished behind England’s Hannah Hampton, who won the inaugural women’s Yachine Trophy, as well as Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany and Cata Coll of Spain, who placed second and third, respectively.

Despite ranking fourth, Nnadozie achieved history as the first African goalkeeper ever nominated for the award.

She edged out the Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar, who came fifth on the shortlist.

“This recognition means a lot, not just to me but to Nigerian football and Africa as a whole.

“It shows that our efforts are being noticed at the highest level. I am motivated to keep working harder and to make my country proud,” she said.

Nnadozie’s nomination follows a string of standout performances for Nigeria. She was between the sticks as the Super Falcons lifted their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco, keeping clean sheets in four of six matches and winning the tournament’s best goalkeeper award.

At club level, she has been equally impressive for Paris FC, helping the French side secure a top-three finish in the Division 1 Féminine and a place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Her crucial penalty saves in qualifying rounds last season drew global attention, with many analysts rating her as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Europe.

Her consistency has also earned her CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year twice, cementing her place as one of the continent’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

Nigeria was also represented in the coaching category, where Justine Madugu, Falcons coach, was nominated for the women’s best coach award but lost out to Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to victory at the 2025 European Championship.

With the women’s Yachine Trophy introduced for the first time this year, Nnadozie’s name now stands in the history books — a trailblazer from Africa making her mark on world football.