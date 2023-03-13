Bala pledges to build Int’l Quranic recitation centre in honour of Sheikh Dahiru

BY SAMUEL LUKA

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced the intention of his administration to build an international Quranic centre in the state in honour of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

A press statement from the Governor’s Aide on New Media, Alhaji Lawal Mu’azu, explained that the move was an effort to expand the memorisation and propagation of Islamic and Quranic knowledge among the Muslim ummah.

He said that the Governor made his intention known when he paid homage to the Islamic Scholar at his residence recently.

According to Mu’azu, his principal appreciated the cleric for his immense contributions to the development of Bauchi state through propagating knowledge and guidance.

He said that the Governor assured the Sheikh that the gesture will be reciprocated by establishing the international Quranic Recitation centre in his honour.

Mu’azu said that, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi while responding, commended the Governor for his outstanding performance and contribution to the development of Bauchi state.

He said that the establishment of the Quranic centre will go a long way in propagating the knowledge of Islam among the Muslim faithful.

