Bala on reelection campaign tour visits completed projects sites, pledges more if reelected

Governor Bala Mohammed has, during his ongoing reelection campaign tour, visited sites of completed projects in Warji Local Government Area on Saturday.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Warji Township Stadium, the Governor promised to construct a road linking the area with neighboring Ningi local government to further improve socio-economic activities of the citizens.

Bala Mohammed urged the electorates in the area to support his re-election bid and vote for all the PDP candidates in the state without the exception of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the upcoming general elections.

Some of the People of Warji Local Government Area of the state who spoke to our Corresspondent, testified that the present administration of Bala Mohammed has accorded them the desired attention by executing numerous developmental projects in the area.

Some of the Capital Projects executed in less than four years of Bala’s administration according to the people include, the Multi million naira Road from headquarters of the local government that links Gwaram community in Jigawa State and another road from Warji to Dagu Community which comprises of bridges and culverts.

They said, before the projects, the benefitting Communities living around the area were facing transportation challenges especially during rainy seasons.

Other laudable projects executed in Warji, are construction of new General Hospital, Blocks of Classrooms, Healthcare Centers as well as construction of new palace for District Head of Warji, Alhaji Alhassan Sama’ila Boyi.

While welcoming the Governor, the District Head of Warji, Alhaji Alhassan Sama’ila Boyi said that the projects have help in boosting commercial activities of the people of the area, thereby, impacting positively in their lives.

He commended the Governor for employing indigenes of the local government in key positions of his administration.

