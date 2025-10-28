Bala appoints retired Brigadier General Yake first Gung-Zaar of Zaar Chiefdom

The Bauchi State Government has appointed Brigadier General Marcus Kokko Yake (retired) as the first Gung-Zaar of the newly created Zaar Chiefdom.

Governor Bala Mohammed approved the appointment following the enactment of the Zaar Chiefdom Law 2025 and an election supervised by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In a statement, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Communication, Malam Abdulwahab Muhammad, described the appointment as a landmark achievement that fulfills the Sayawa people’s long-standing desire for a recognized traditional institution.

He said the selection of Yake reflects his “military leadership credentials, community acceptance, and adherence to criteria emphasizing non-partisanship, Christian values, integrity, and pan-Zaar legitimacy.”

“His appointment is a testament to the governor’s commitment to responsive governance and peace-building,” Muhammad said.

The government said the development would promote peace, unity, and inclusion among the Sayawa people and serve as a model for the recognition and empowerment of indigenous communities across Nigeria.