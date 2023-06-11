Bago dissatisfied with pace of work at Madalla new market

By Saka Bolaji

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at the new location for the Madalla market in the state.

Bago stated this weekend during an inspection visit to the new market site following the relocation of old Madalla market from its present location along Kaduna – Abuja road.

According to him, ” I have observed that the project has taken a long time without significant progress, especially in the provision of basic services like access roads, car parks, toilets, and clinic among others”.

“Honestly, I am not impressed, this has been going on for the last five or six years, the supposed access roads and other infrastructure have not been put in place but we have seen a sign of some shops being built”, he said, adding that he has ordered that construction of shops be stopped to allow for provision of essential facilities.

The governor therefore summoned the Managing Partner of the company handling the project to meet him in Minna with a view to planning how best to bring in some other companies that will synergize with them to ensure the project is completed within a year.

While explaining that the project is not government funded, Governor Bago said government will however provide all necessary facilities including access roads.

Bago reminded the people that the executive order prohibiting sales of goods and services on Madalla road subsists and that those who ignore the order would be prosecuted

The managing partner of firm handling the project, Dodo Project Consulting Limited, Umar Ibrahim Dodo said the company is willing to collaborate with other companies, adding that the one-year time frame is achievable to complete the project.

