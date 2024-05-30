BAGAIA holds basic accident investigation training,10th Commission Meeting

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) is holding a five day training programme from 3rd- 7th June, 2024. It will also hold its 10th Commission Meeting from 10th June 2024 – 12th June 2024 in the Farmington Hotel, Monrovia, Liberia.

These events marking part of 2024 safety program of BAGAIA are hosted by the Liberian Government and supported by the African Union in partnership with the European Union under the EU-ASA project has theme as: “BAGAIA at 20: Celebrating Two Decades of Impact”.

According to BAGAIA Commissioner, Engineer Charles Irikefe Erhueh, the meeting is set to showcase the advancements the agency has brought.

He stresses that the regional accident investigation organisation will brief on the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BAGAIA and Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), in the East African Community (EAC) region.

He further states that there will be an update on the expansion of BAGAIA with the establishment of regional (continental) aircraft accident and incident investigation bureau in West Africa.

The training, he said, will provide tools and knowledge for basic aircraft accident and incident investigation. Furthermore, it would address key topics, including management of accident investigations and stakeholders’ responsibility.

He said it would also deal with flight recorders, downloads, investigation processes, and report writing.

The five day training programme aims to improve safety in the continent and assist member states to meet their obligations under the Chicago Convention.