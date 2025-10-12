Azeez Bello hails governor Abiodun on takeoff of Ogun’s Gateway International Airport

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Remo Federal Constituency, Hon. Azeez Bello, popularly known as Arole, has commended Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun for the successful launch of the maiden commercial flight from the Gateway International Airport, Iperu-Ilishan.

Bello, who serves as a Senior Special Assistant to the governor, lauded Abiodun’s commitment to completing and operationalizing the airport project, describing it as “a defining moment in the history of Ogun State.”

In a personally signed statement, he said, “This is a visible proof that visionary leadership can turn dreams into legacies.”

He praised the governor’s “courage, strategic foresight, and unrelenting drive to transform the state into a modern, investment-driven economy.”

According to Bello, the seamless takeoff of the inaugural ValueJet flight “signifies the dawn of a new economic reality for Ogun State and indeed Nigeria.”

He added that the airport would serve as a hub for commerce, industry, and connectivity, unlocking opportunities for youth employment, tourism, and regional integration.

Bello emphasized that the project aligns perfectly with the governor’s ISEYA Agenda, projecting Ogun as the true Gateway to Prosperity.

He urged residents to continue supporting Abiodun’s administration, saying:

“This monumental achievement will echo through generations — a legacy of infrastructure, progress, and hope.”