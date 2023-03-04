Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Victony set to headline J Cole Dreamville Music Festival

The festival is put together annually by J. Cole, the American rapper. The Dreamville team announced the full music lineup via social media on Tuesday.

The festival will be held at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park in North Carolina between April 1 and 2. On day one, Victony will perform alongside Usher, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Seun Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Lute, Omen and Marqus Mae.

Burna Boy and Ayra Starr will join other international acts like Summer Walker, J.I.D, Glorilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward and Reuben Vincent to entertain the crowd at the festival on the closing date.

The three Afrobeat stars have continued to make Nigeria proud since they hit the spotlight.

