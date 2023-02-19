AVSEC: FAAN graduates 381 cadets, instructors

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As part of its efforts to improve security in the aviation industry, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday graduated 381 Cadets and instructors who commissioned during their passing out parade at Digital Bridge Institute, Kano in Kano State.

The 381 FAAN Aviation Security Cadets have undergone and completed the 13 weeks of intensive training on the STP 123 Basic course in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said that the successful training of three hundred and eighty-one (381) Cadet Officers is indeed a pride to our nation, adding that, it is quite reassuring that the federal government has taken the right step in the right direction.

Sirika who was represented by the Director of Safety and Technical Policy, Captain Talba Alkali informed that intensive preparatory work by the training faculty was done through commitment by management to actualize the training.

He said “This level of commitment is evident before us in the successful completion of this training. Once again, accept my gratitude. My profound gratitude goes also to the Management and Staff of the Digital Bridge Institute Kano for providing an enabling environment with state-of-the-art training facility which has accommodated the three hundred and eighty-one (381) cadets and instructors in the last three months”.

Describing the achievement as a show of patriotism, commitment and collaboration in promoting the national security of our great nation, Sirika noted that he is sure that all the graduands received the best training and are well equipped with the morals and most noble values that are expected from the training of this calibre.

Advising the newly commissioned Cadets, the Minister said “This should come to you as a clarion call to work within the precepts of the training. This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organised training”.

“In acceptance to be trained as an Aviation Security cadet, you must realize that it is a privilege to serve your country at this level as the Aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the letter”.

In his keynote address, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu confirmed that training has no doubt enhanced their counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and secure environment which is one of the Aviation Security Principles

Capt Yadudu said that the crucial role of Training in critically reshaping and repositioning the human mind and enabling the skills capacity of personnel towards the attainment of organizational goals can never really be underestimated.

He said, “at a time of national security challenges, finding expression in myriad problems and threats such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc, the Aviation security STP 123 Training programme could not have come at a better time”.

Capt Yadudu insisted that the STP 123 programme by its design and practical administration of the AVSEC Trainees will expose them to modern and time-tested ways of managing and drastically reducing National threats at our airports and beyond.

Advising the new cadets, he said “I also implore you not to rest on your oars, but rather you should immediately begin to apply all that you have learnt during this training in the course of your duties at your respective stations. With commitment, focus and patriotic zeal, we will definitely reshape the course of aviation security and safety at our respective airports hence, taking it to greater heights.”

