Avoid shortcut to success, NYSC boss tells corps members

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah has advised Corps Members to be patient, hardworking and embrace dignity of labour which are the hallmark of a successful leader.

He said their potentials as graduates of different courses has placed them on the ladder of success, but they need to be disciplined because impatience can jeopardise their future ambitions, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The DG gave the advice yesterday while addressing Corps Members during his visit to NYSC Kwara State Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the State.

“Please be patient and avoid any form of shortcut to success. NYSC has no place for fraud, cybercrime, drug abuse and other forms of social vices. Anyone that is caught violating NYSC laws would be sanctioned appropriately”, he said.

Speaking further, General Fadah urged the Corps Members to be conscious of their security, during and even after their service year, adding that he would ensure the safety of all Corps Members.

The Director General also admonished the Corps Members to obey the rules and regulations in their respective places of Primary assignments.

He urged them to be patriotic and contribute their quota to National development as good ambassadors of their families, states, alma mater and the NYSC Scheme.

