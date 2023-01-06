Avocado industry to generate 34,000 jobs by 2027

By Godwin Anyebe

The Hass variety of avocado is a nutrient-rich fruit that is full of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Hass Avocado is very easy to cultivate and is a hardy fruit.

Two years ago, there was a movement led by Ambassador Adeniyi Sola Bunmi, the Convener, Gogreen Africa Impact Initiative which led to the birth of the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) patroned by the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Amb. Adeniyi expressed his growing concern for the lack of interest in the path of the Nigeria government in mobilizing workforce towards revenue generation from Hass Avocado. In his words “I see this variety of avocado already thriving in Nigeria, and I’m happy I could make this a reality despite the high level of challenges we encountered in the cultivation journey, part of which is importing viable seedlings from countries like Mexico and Kenya.

However, We hope to make use of advanced farming techniques in future cultivation.”

The prevalence of avocado in Nigeria is still in the budding mode. Though the local variety can be found in local markets all over the country, only big malls and supermarkets can boast of the Hass variety.

With continuous awareness for increased attention, there are high expectations that the Hass avocado – one of the most popular varieties of the avocado fruit – will play a key role in Nigeria’s future.

The Hass Avocado is a great source of dietary fiber which is necessary for keeping a healthy intestinal tract and helps with weight loss and management. It is also a good source of heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can help reduce cholesterol levels.

Nigeria is experiencing rapid economic growth, which is a key factor driving the increasing demand for avocados. In addition, a growing number of Nigerian farmers especially members of the Avocado Society of Nigeria have started cultivating Hass avocados due to its higher price tag and higher yields. This means that the availability of hass avocados in Nigeria is likely to grow in the near future, which should create a strong market.

The hass avocado tree is able to thrive in the tropical climate of Nigeria and can reach full maturity in as little as three years. This makes it an attractive crop for Nigerian farmers and allows them to more quickly benefit from the crops’ yields.

Despite its popularity, production of the Hass avocado in Nigeria has been limited, with the majority of the crop imported from other nations. This has led to some concern in recent years, with worries that supply may not be able to keep up with increasing demand.

