Aviation unions shut airports, cripple activities nationwide

Minister pleads for understanding

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Aviation unions Monday, made good their threat to shut down airports across the country and paralyse its activities.

As early as 4:00 am members of the organised labour were already at the airport to chase away workers from coming into their offices, due to this development, passengers trekked far distances to terminals as gridlock cut of vehicles.

Airlines fear usual repercussions from passenger despite last minute efforts by Ministries and Government agencies to stop the intended 2-day warning strike today and tomorrow the unyielding unions have successfully blocked access to the industry across the nation making good their threat to totally shut down the industry.

The unions, National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees are striking over the non-release of the reviewed Condition of Service, CoS as negotiated between them and four aviation agencies for upwards of nine years as well as planned demolition exercise by the Minister of Aviation of headquarters annex buildings of the aviation agencies in Lagos.

The unions issued warnings to airlines flying into the Nigerian airspace as well as domestic airlines to make alternative plans and contact their passengers as there was no going back on the matter and as it stands the entire Lagos airport has been blocked and the industry nationwide is on a standstill.

The Unions had late Sunday night warned that there was no going back until the Government met their demands and while speaking to our correspondent this morning, a unionist said they had mobilised as early as midnight with security agencies lurking around to forestall any deterioration of the industrial action.

It was learnt a meeting scheduled for 1pm Sunday to avert the strike was called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) but when that became unfeasible a zoom meeting was initiated where the government pleaded with the unions to shelve the strike, citing different reasons ranging from calls from foreign airlines planning to suspend their Nigeria routes.

Another reason that was given was that the National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission (NISWC) already invited the Agencies to a meeting on Tuesday and the meeting is expected to finalise some COS, especially NCAA. It also said that the Unions’ demand on NIMET’s consequential adjustment has been met and they will start receiving it with their April Salary.

From the last information reaching our reporter, the agencies negotiating on behalf of the government promised to go back and meet and communicate their decision back to the Government as they cannot take the decisions alone but the meeting ended in a stalemate as the unions refused to buck.

At the meeting were all heads of Aviation agencies, the Perm. Sec the Director of Trade Ministry of Labour, the Director Human Resources Federal Ministry of Aviation, other Directors, Director Human Resources NCAA, three union Presidents, union National Secretary and the four local unions Chairmen.

Meanwhile, the effect of the shutdown is seen in Lagos with the massive gridlock building around Ikeja and its environs as the unions blocked the access gates cutting off vehicular movement .

Travellers were seen carrying bags to meet up with flights that may not service them and again, the airlines would once again bear the brunt of the force.

Airline operators who spoke to our reporter said they were flying as aircraft were on ground but that passengers were delayed due to gridlock caused by the warning strike or trekking to the airport to catch the flight.

According to him, he is unaware of how it is going to work on the other side but airlines are prepared to fly but expressed fear that at the tail end passengers would blame the carriers who have no fault in a matter that is of no concern to them.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation has expressed displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the Aviation Unions in spite of efforts at meeting the demands of the workers stressing that the ongoing strike is unnecessary as it increased the hardship on Nigerians while appealing to the unions to end it.

However, the Ministry seems oblivious of the specifics of what the unions are agitating against with regards tearing down of buildings confusing private concerns of Dominion and EAN hangars with offices of workers especially in Lagos.

The Ministry is reacting is following the total shutdown of airport operations nationwide by National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees over the non-release of the reviewed Condition of Service, CoS and sundry reasons

According to a statement signed by Head, Press & Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi apart from increasing hardship the warning strike will affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally.

They argued that the grievances were noy issues that would lead to a strike.

The statement read,” The strike is unnecessary as it will increase the hardship on our citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally.

On the grievances prompting the strike by the Unions, these are issues that should not lead to strike.”

However, the Ministry obviously not conversant with other reasons for the strike assumed that the unions were agitating over demolition of buildings obstructing the runway when in fact the unions are referring to FAAN, NCAA and NAMA regional offices the Minister plans to tear down for an Aerotropolis project.

The statement read on,” It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house. The Unions should have met with management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, which is one of the major grouses, the unions stated: “It is work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude. The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid any time soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the Unions to call off the strike and join hands with Management to make the Aviation industry a hub in Africa.”