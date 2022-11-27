Aviation sector deserves the best for safety, development- NCAA boss

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu says, the aviation sector requires a large pool of sound young professionals in all areas and departments for safety and overall development

Capt. Nuhu who stated this at the 6th Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Conference in Lagos with the theme: ‘Empowering the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Through Scholarships and Sponsorships’, said, producing these professionals would require a robust training and manpower development programs by both public and private sectors.

According to the NCAA DG, there is a growing demand for the training and grooming of a large workforce of young men and women in all sectors of commercial aviation because of the growth and increase in passenger traffic, cargo and airports.

“Generally, the global aviation sector is growing fast, aeroplanes are becoming bigger, flying faster and reducing travel time, there is a mass movement of passengers and cargo within the orbit”.

“Airports are becoming larger and more complex, handling millions of passengers per annum, while meeting security challenges”

Capt. Nuhu represented by the Director, Humans Resources and Administration, NCAA, Alhaji Wakil Adamu noted that, while the demand for technical skills are persistent in aircraft maintenance, flight operations, air traffic control, airport maintenance and management, achieving the goal of sufficient, skilled and efficient trained manpower would require a sustained synergy and partnership among critical stakeholders.

This Capt Nuhu stressed can be ensured via scholarships and sponsorships from organizations and well-meaning individuals, especially to young aviators as this is fundamental to the sustainable development of the sector.

“I, therefore, crave the indulgence of every critical stakeholder present, either private or public to support any initiative that will promote the sustainable development of the aviation industry either through training and retraining, scholarships, sponsorships, investment in aviation infrastructure etc”.

He gave the assurance that, the NCAA will continue to spearhead the formulation of relevant and proactive regulations for the economic development of the sector while also progressively strengthening its oversight responsibilities to entrench safe and secured air transportation in Nigeria.

The NCAA boss commended MamaJ Aviation Consult for consistently promoting human capacity development and encouraging the youths to take up careers in aviation to help bridge the manpower gap in the industry.

“This conference is timely as it tends to address, introduce and mentor young Nigerian that are desirous and passionate to join the aviation industry, taking into account the urgent need for more fresh hands in the aviation sector and invariably closing the gap created by ageing workforce to further develop and ensure succession plans for others to grow and take over”.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, Capt. Nuhu said it calls for deliberate programs of action worldwide and Nigeria cannot be an exception and must therefore strive to produce the technical managerial manpower that would meet new challenges in global aviation.

“The theme is therefore highly commendable as it is very strategic in trying to address the problems that lack of succession planning may create for the aviation industry in the future”.

