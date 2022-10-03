Aviation: New Act empowers NiMet to bark, bite

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Aviation industry was agog recently following the signing into law of the Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari that repealed the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment among others, Act, No. 9 of 2003.

The legislation establishes rules of operation and responsibilities of the Nigerian Metrological Agency and Act empowers the Agency to bark but also to bite in areas of its jurisdictions.

The Act repealed the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment among others, Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacted the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act 2022 and provides for comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

The body has the sole authority to approve, licence, certify and regulate the establishment of meteorological stations for meteorological observations.

The Director General/CEO of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu said that the NiMet bill that was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari will reposition NiMet and make the Agency effective and efficient.

Prof. Matazu who made this known in his opening remarks at the beginning of a two day training programme for Senior Management staff of NiMet organised in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria, noted that it will reposition the agency.

“I am happy also to mention that we got our bill repealed by the national Assembly and Mr President graciously assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari and we got it gazetted. It will surely reposition us to be more effective and efficient,” he said.

Prof. Matazu said that it is good that they go beyond knowing the difference between weather and climate as this is very critical because the other ware that is important in addition to the software and hardware with which NiMet conducts her operations is the human wares.

In order to be abreast with weather information dissemination, NiMet recently trained 40 aeronautical MET observers, forecasters in MIST, Katsina.

The one week-long training training at the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, MIST, Katsina, was aimed at equipping the staff on emerging trends and global best practices as it relates to Aeronautical Meteorology, is also In fulfilment of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) requirement which prescribes the periodic training of both Observers and Meteorologists within the aviation industry to meet up with the safety standards and guidelines required for the effective delivery of their work schedule.

Again, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, who was represented by Director of Weather Forecasting Services at the institute, Engr. Mailadi Yusuf, said: “The Importance of Meteorology for safety of civil aviation has been acknowledged since the early days of aviation. The ICAO training manual has provided guidelines on meteorological training for aviation personnel since its inception and NiMet remains committed to uphold these standards. It has been proven that a good and accurate weather report by a competent meteorological observer contributes to a better flight safety record”, he stated.

But for Comrade Olayinka Abioye former General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the signing into law of the Act is commendable as it will ensure radical changes in the operations of NiMet.

“I recall participating in the activity some years back where we advocated for some radical changes that will improve on the services rendered by NIMET and enhance her income generation since the services rendered by NIMET is multifaceted”

Abioye noted that NiMet’s services are commercial in nature and should be paid for essentially by construction companies, farmers undertaking mechanized farming, universities among others.

“Professionally, it will further expose the workers to international synergy with their counterparts in terms of shared knowledge, training and educational exchange. More of NIMET publications which are essential for users shall now be available on demand”

“Generally speaking, I must commend the Honorable Minister and the NIMET CEO for getting this done and dusted. I do hope it will empower and enhance the well-being of the workers and various beneficiaries of the contents”.

Early this year, there was a signing of the MoU between NiMet and NIMASA, a milestone agreement that will ensure sustainable development in the maritime environment by providing various relevant meteorological tools and products. The assented Act will help accelerate this further.

The Director General/ CEO NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, at the signing ceremony, enjoined Nigerians to watch out, not only for daily forecast from NiMet, but a forecast for maritime safety and security through NiMet from NIMASA.

The object of the collaborative activities between NiMet and NIMASA is to enhance the capacity of the parties with a view to providing relevant meteorological tools, products and services to seafarers and ocean-going vessels that will allow sustainable development of the marine environment and delivery of products and services to the various sectors related to maritime safety, security, marine environment protection and other maritime activities.

But for the General Secretary of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, said it will widen the jurisdictional scope and widen their coverage, agric, waters, sea that are enjoying weather forecast to be paying for services rendered leading to generation of more funds for the agency and be removed from Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) .

Indeed, stakeholders are of the view that the assented Act will not only allow NiMet to bark but also to bite in areas of its jurisdictions.

