Aviation Minister Keyamo Approves Date For NiMet’s 2024 Climate Prediction (SCP) Public Presentation

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has approved the date for the public presentation of Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) 2024 seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP).

Disclosing this in his office, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Prof. Charles Anosike said; “The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has graciously approved our request to host our annual weather and climate prediction event on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024. Everyone in the agency is working hard to ensure that we have a successful event.

We have started contacting our partners including the World Meteorological Agency (WMO), the United Nations (UN), its various agencies and other stakeholders that are expected to participate”.

Continuing, Prof. Anosike said; “This year we are doing it differently. We are involving the private sector because weather impacts all aspects of our economy including agriculture, marine, oil and gas sectors etc”.

“As part of our statutory responsibility, NiMet has produced a draft 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction for the country.

READ ALSO: Ibadan Explosion: Media Forum demands Tinubu’s..

We are in the process of validating the contents of the 2024 SCP document and will be hosting critical stakeholders to the 2024 SCP Stakeholders’ meeting, where the socio-economic implications of NiMet’s 2024 forecast on the different sectors will be discussed, and thereafter incorporated into the 2024 Forecast document.

The meeting will hold on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2024”, Prof. Anosike concluded.

For more on NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction please visit NiMet.gov.ng.