Aviation industry dynamic, key to development- NCAA

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation (NCAA) says the aviation industry is dynamic and key to developments, innovation and trends in the sector

Nuhu who was represented by the director of human resources Adamu Wakil said there was the need for continued human capacity development by all players in the sector.

He lauded LAAC for its concerted and consistent efforts at providing robust reportage and professional coverage of every development in the industry, which he said had aided the growth and development of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

He added: “We, at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, consider training (including initial, on-the-job and recurrent training) as key component of aviation development in Nigeria. In fact, training and retraining, can be liken to a capital project as it is critical to our operations as the apex regulatory Authority for Civil Aviation.

“The authority’s personnel are exposed to appropriate trainings all over the world to enhance and maintain their skills and competence. On the other hand, you will all agree with me that it is a statement of facts, that the media is critical to the growth of global aviation in general and Nigeria in particular.”

READ ALSO: 2023: Sule assures residents of more dividends

He appealed to journalists, especially LAAC members to eschew sensationalism that was capable of putting the aviation sector in bad light and impacting negatively on democracy.

He further advised to endeavour to verify and confirm their stories before publishing, which he said the body had performed commendably so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...