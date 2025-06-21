Avana Grove Officially Launched: An Offplan Estate Development by Fortreal Rei Ltd 

A new era in modern estate living has begun with the official launch of Avana Grove, a comprehensive off-plan residential development strategically located along the Navy Estate Road in Karshi.

The project was unveiled to investors, partners, and key stakeholders in a visionary event that marked a bold step towards redefining real estate delivery in Nigeria.

Avana Grove is more than just another estate, it is a well-thought-out masterpiece that offers affordability, guarantees capital appreciation and will in turn be a home to many. The MD of Fortreal, Ibi Victor stated, “This type of project by Fortreal is starting in Karshi for many reasons.

One of which is because Karshi is a hidden gem and positions itself for the expansion flowing in from the most powerful district in Abuja, Asokoro and easily accessible to central areas through the Karu road or the Apo-Karshi road( the OSEX).”

Avana Grove was launched based on the vision of Fortreal to provide opportunities for capital appreciation, cashflow and home ownership. The project combines serenity and elegance with accessibility, offering structured housing prototypes, with flexible payment plans that allow subscribers to spread payment across months.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Fortreal, Raymond Ijeomah stated, “Avana Grove was bound to happen. It has always been a part of our vision. Amidst the opportunities we provide in land banking, this is the time to activate the next level of our vision which is creating projects that prioritize capital appreciation, cashflow and home ownership.”

The estate features a 22 units of duplexes, 18 units of apartments, a commercial complex, fully-gated layout, green areas, drainage, road infrastructure, etc.

Sequel to the launch, the project is now open for early subscribers seeking to own land or homes within and around the FCT at highly competitive prices.