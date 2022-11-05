Autopsy Confirms Ifeanyi Adeleke Drowned

Fresh information has emerged that the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, confirms that the little boy drowned.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday disclosed that the result from the autopsy indicated that three-year-old Ifeanyi truly died as a result of drowning in the pool at his father’s residence in the state as speculated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the autopsy result told Punch that “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

Recall that Davido and Chioma didn’t object to the conduction of an autopsy on the corpse of their son as suggested by the police a few days back when the incident happened.

READ ALSO: House C’ttee summons security agencies’ over non..

At the time of filing this report, Ifeanyi’s nanny and a cook were said to still be detained by policemen in the state.

Recall that Naija News reported on Tuesday that Ifeanyi was pronounced dead on arrival by the Evercare hospital where he was rushed to when Davido’s domestic staff discovered the boy had drowned in the family pool, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Meanwhile, the General overseer of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Tobi Adegboyega has shared an update on the state of mind of Davido and Chioma after the loss of their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The London-based pastor disclosed via his Instagram story that he has spoken to the bereaved father.

The General overseer of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Tobi Adegboyega has shared an update on the state of mind of Davido and Chioma after the loss of their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The London-based pastor disclosed via his Instagram story that he has spoken to the bereaved father.

Unverified reports have indicated that the singer and his fiancee have been in his father’s house after the drowning accident which claimed the life of their three-year-old son.

Naija News also understands that the couple has remained unreachable after the unfortunate incident.

However, the clergyman who in recent times has been seen in the company of Davido announced that he has spoken to him and he is getting stronger.

He wrote, “Spoke to the number 1 OBO, 2nd time.

He is getting stronger, he is rising. They are both getting stronger. Praise God.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...