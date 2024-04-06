Autism caused by genetic factors – Scientist

BY ADA DIKE

April 2, every year is set aside to celebrate World Autism Awareness.

The United Nations said it the day the world appreciates autistic people’s invaluable contributions to communities around the world.

Autism is one of the conditions that scientists are yet to discover its treatment, but early detection can help in shaping the autistic child’s future.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Autism also referred to as autism spectrum disorder constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain.

“It is estimated that worldwide, about one in 100 children has autism.

This estimate, according to WHO, represents an average figure, and reported prevalence varies substantially across studies. “Some well-controlled studies have, however, reported figures that are substantially higher. The prevalence of autism in many low- and middle-income countries is unknown.

“Causes: Available scientific evidence suggests that there are probably many factors that make a child more likely to have autism, including environmental and genetic factors,” WHO stated.

Many parents are searching for solution to their children’s problem, but a laboratory scientist, Mohammed Sheikh told Saturday Times that the cause of autism is not fully understood, but it is believed to be a complex combination of genetic and environmental factors.

The Niger State based expert maintained that: “Autism cannot be outgrown or cured, but early intervention and therapy can help individuals with autism develop skills and improve their quality of life. It is important to provide support and understanding to individuals with autism and promote inclusivity in society.”

A concerned mother, Jennifer Katkov, has warned people to stop saying autism isn’t a disability.

She stressed that it is insulting to those on the spectrum who need lifelong care, and completely disregards a large part of the spectrum.

She explains: “Yes, there are those on the spectrum who lead independent lives. There are those who have careers and families.

On the other hand, there are those who will never live alone, never go anywhere alone, never have a career, never date, never marry, never have a family, and so on. To those people, autism isn’t just a different ability. It is a disability.

“Also, disability isn’t a dirty word. There is no need to change it to “a different ability.” I’m not ashamed to say my son has a disability and will not sugarcoat the disorder which prevents him from having independence.

“With that being said, it is fine to say it isn’t a disability for your child. I respect that. I just want the generalization that it isn’t a disability to stop. For some it is a disability. For others it is not.

“That child is not lazy or block head, he/she is just different and needs special attention. It is important to realize that learning disabilities are real and can affect the performance of a child at school, and even beyond academics, it can impact that child’s relationship with family, friends and later on, in the workplace. It can interfere with reading, writing, ability to pay attention and/or being able to process numbers (maths).

“These difficulties are recognizable problems during the school years, the signs and symptoms of learning disabilities are most often diagnosed during that time,” she explained.