Australia supports training of Nigerian mining experts to boost sector’s capacity

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Federal Government has launched a landmark capacity-building programme for Nigerian mining professionals at Murdoch University in Australia, aimed at addressing technical skill gaps and strengthening ties between both countries.

The initiative, supported by the Commonwealth Government of Australia, is part of a broader effort to reposition Nigeria’s solid minerals sector for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, formally inaugurated the training programme, which marks the fulfilment of a bilateral agreement reached during the 2023 Africa Down Under Conference in Perth.

The agreement, signed between Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals, the Government of Western Australia, and Murdoch University, was designed to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and institutional development.

Eleven Nigerian professionals are participating in the intensive two-week training, which includes modules in extractive metallurgy, sustainable geochemistry, and mineral science research. In addition to classroom instruction, the participants will engage in field visits and direct interactions with mining experts, offering exposure to cutting-edge technologies, investment insights, and sustainable practices.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Alake described the programme as the realisation of a strategic vision set in motion less than two years ago. He emphasised the importance of investing in human capital to enhance Nigeria’s capacity to manage and grow its mining industry. He also expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strong backing and to the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Leilani Bin-Juda, for her active involvement in making the programme a reality.

Dr Alake urged the participants to be worthy ambassadors, using the skills acquired to improve Nigeria’s technical capabilities and contribute meaningfully to policymaking in the sector. He described the programme as more than a learning opportunity, but rather a foundation for transformative change in the nation’s mining landscape.

Welcoming the Nigerian team, Professor Andrew Deeks, Vice-Chancellor of Murdoch University, highlighted the value of global academic cooperation in driving inclusive and sustainable development. He noted that the initiative aligns with the university’s mission to foster ethical knowledge exchange across borders.

Western Australia’s Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Hon. David Michael, also expressed support for the collaboration and commended the joint effort to enhance technical capacity and innovation in Nigeria’s mineral sector. As part of the engagement, the Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety will host the Nigerian participants in activities designed to further institutional learning and industry reform.

The initiative marks a renewed chapter in Nigeria–Australia relations, reinforcing shared objectives in sustainability, investment promotion, and the development of a skilled workforce for the global mining sector.