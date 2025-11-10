Australia-based doctor, Wole Oluyede, clinches PDP ticket in Ekiti
The keenly contested election, the PDP Primary Election pulled thousands of party supporters to the election venue in Ado-Ekiti, including the 535 delegates drawn across the 177 wards in the State to vote for their preferred aspirants.
Before voting, a contender, Peter Obafemi stepped down for Oluyede, noting that his decision to withdraw from the race was not for personal gains but the peace of the party.
He described Oluyede as a man of integrity, who according to him, has the ability and agility to take the party to victory if he emerges as the party’s candidate.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Oluyede described the outcome as a collective triumph for all members of the PDP, commending the spirit of fairness and transparency that characterized the process.