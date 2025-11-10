Australia-based doctor, Wole Oluyede, clinches PDP ticket in Ekiti

An Australia-based medical practitioner, Dr. Wole Oluyede has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

The primary election, which commenced with the accreditation of delegates around 10:30pm on Saturday night, was concluded in the early hours of Sunday.

Announcing the results of the election, the Chairman, the Ekiti State PDP governorship primary election committee, who is also a former Gombe State governor, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, announced that Oluyede scores 279 votes to clinch the party’s ticket.

Senator Dankwambo who is representing Gombe North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, added that other contenders, Mr Funso Ayeni scored 239 votes while Mrs Funmilayo Ogun polled 17 votes to place second and third respectively in the primary election.

The keenly contested election, the PDP Primary Election pulled thousands of party supporters to the election venue in Ado-Ekiti, including the 535 delegates drawn across the 177 wards in the State to vote for their preferred aspirants. Before voting, a contender, Peter Obafemi stepped down for Oluyede, noting that his decision to withdraw from the race was not for personal gains but the peace of the party.