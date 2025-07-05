Austin Gets Hot During Willie Nelson’s Fourth Of July Picnic

The great Willie Nelson, himself, is demonstrating that age is but a number in Texas. He is still performing and serving as the main attraction at his yearly 4th of July Picnic, which has been going on for more than 50 years, at the age of 92. This year’s event, which takes place at Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater, features an impressive lineup of celebrities.

Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Margo Price, and a number of other legendary figures from Americana and country music join Willie on stage. Fireworks are scheduled to conclude the celebration later today, with the spectacle starting at 3:30 p.m. CST.

READ ALSO: DBI, Humanitarian Ministry, SBTS partner to tackle poverty

With lawn seats starting at $57 and premium seating costing over $200, tickets went quickly. Fans have praised the intensity and nostalgic sentiments of the performances and footage that have been posted on social media for those who were unable to attend.