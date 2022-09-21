Audit Report: Reps C’ttee summons AGoF over MDAs financial accounts

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, on Tuesday, summoned the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Okolieaboh Sylva over the failure of his office to lay the 2020 Audit Reports of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government before the National Assembly in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Busayo Oluwole Oke (PDP- Osun), representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State handed down the order in Abuja at the resumed hearing of the Committee on queries raised against MDAs by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation on Tuesday.

Oke while frowning at the development declared that this was affecting work of the parliament, looking into the financial transactions of the MDAs which would no longer be tolerated.

He said: “As the 9th Assembly is winding down, we need to redouble our efforts at looking into all the reports already laid before the House; right now, we have completed work on those from the 2017 and our reports are already in the Press after which we will lay before the whole House for official consideration.

“This is why we are inviting the Accountant General of the Federation to come before this Committee to tell us why he is yet to lay the 2020 audited reports of the MDAs before the Parliament.

“We need to hear him to know where the problem is coming from, so that we can wade in to resolve whatever hindrance affecting the presentation.”

The Committee Chairman consequently warned all Heads of MDAs who have refused to appear before it over audit queries raised against them to retrace their steps and do the needful in their own interest as the Committee wouldn’t have any other option than either to effect the arrest of the defaulters or to relocate its sitting to the premises of such MDAS.

“We must look for the needed money to finance the 2023 budget to cater for the needs of the entire populace.”

The Committee also, resolved to write Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emeifele over the N7m belonging to the Federal Medial Centre, (FMC) Abeokuta said to be hanging in the bank.

This followed submission of the Chief Medical Officer of the Centre, Prof Adewale Musa- Olomu saying the nation’s Apex bank denied the institution access to the money over a year, and all efforts to retrieve it had proved abortive.

Oke therefore, assured that the committee would assist the centre to recover the money from the CBN to enhance its operations.

