Auchi Polytechnic living up to Tinubu’s renewed Hope Agenda on skill based education for Nigerians – CSOs

By Dooyum Naadzenga

Coalition of civil societies organizations (CSOs) have applauded the Registrar of the Auchi Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Shehu Umar for living up to expectations on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed Hope Agenda of skill based education in the country.

The coalition at a press conference jointly addressed by Comrades Danesi Momoh Prince and Ude-Umanta observed that Auchi Polytechnic provides an example worthy of understudy, having clearly excelled in the aforementioned areas with practical, verifiable results.

To buttress the assertion, the coalition referred to the newly established and departments of Printing Technology, Mechatronics, Computer Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, Taxation and Supply Chain Management as some of the accredited technologically/skill based courses and departments in the institution.

The coalition noted that the Polytechnic boasts of an ultramodern Centre for Entrepreneurship Development which train students in various practical skills such as phone and computer repairs, automobile repairs, welding and fabrication, paint production, production of blocks, interlocking tiles, concrete products among others.

The coalition added that the Polytechnic under Dr. Umar has provided broadband Internet services to enable seamless communication and academic activities, established the Auchi Polytechnic Microfinance Bank, launched the open and digital Distance Learning and Flexible E-Learning Centre, facilitating digital learning and training; created student portal for results and Identity Cards, enhancing smoother academic administration processes, remodelled the School Library to meet modern academic standards; built a Computer Laboratory for School of Environmental Sciences; remodeled and updated School of ICT Phase 2 for better service delivery, and an many other innovations in learning and quality assurance delivery.

To further improve student welfare and wellness, the coalition remarked that the Polytechnic extended the services of its cottage hospital by building the Polytechnic Cottage Hospital Annex, giving access to health care for students in the hostel areas of the school and achieved the accreditation of over seventy-six courses, thereby ending the apprehension of students who study unaccredited courses.

Continuing, they stressed: “The school is also serious with business activities as people come to repair their appliances, automobiles, weld and fabricate, buy paints, blocks, interlocking tiles, concrete products and water, since the Auchipoly Water Factory was rehabilitated thereby boosting production and branding.

“He also attracted a lot of developments, including a 250 capacity ICT Centre donated by Apostle Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries and another 350 Capacity Lecture Theatre by Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagu, thereby emphasising the Federal Government’s focus on attracting investments and building partnerships for development.”

The coalition thereby strongly recommend that the Federal Polytechnic Auchi and indeed the leadership of Dr. Umar should be engaged in the productive venture towards innovative education as championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition applauded the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje in spearheading Skill Agenda in education in Nigeria adding his vision and focus gave very significant impetus for not only the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, but other Technical Education Institutions willing to embrace youths empowerment through skill based education.