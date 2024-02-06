Attack on police officers is an attempt by thugs to undermine my govt, ignite crisis in Ohaukwu LGA – Odono

By Chijioke Njoku

The Chairman of Ohaukwu Local government Area, Prince Ikechukwu Onwe Odono has said that the attacks and killings of a police officer on patrol whose name is yet to be identified at the time of filling this report, is a calculated attempt by the enemies of peace to destabilize and undermine his administration in the council.

Odono vowed that peace has come to stay in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, and that no amount of antics by his detractors will undermine or tarnish the image or good legacies of his administration in the council.

The council chairman, Odono made this known through in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

He frowned at the bloody attack on the police officers on patrol at along Ngbo/Effium road by the hoodlums, which resulted to the killings of one police officer, and another seriously injured.

Odono noted that investigation is already ongoing to uncover, arrest, and prosecute the culprits that are involved in such barbaric crime, and further blamed the insecurity porosity in the council on detractors and enemies of peace who wants to undermine his administration in the council.

He however vowed to clampdown on hoodlums who have been going around to perpetuate crimes and terrorizing Ohaukwu local government area, for a selfish gain.

Odono also urged security personnel never to loose hope, relent or demoralized as result of the recent happenings in the council, and assured the council must surly overcome the rearing monster of known gunmen.

According to him: “It becomes clearer,that insecurity porosity to perpetuate crime are the intention of these hoodlums,and can never be allowed,not anymore in the land of Ohaukwu.

“We commiserate with the family,Nigeria Police Force,Ohaukwu Division,and indeed in extention for the lost of a gallant officer on duty while defending his country .

” We encourage our security personnel never to relent,neither demoralized because,we must surely overcome the rearing monster of unknown gunmen and nothing will ever change our uncompromising resolve towards insecurity,in Ohaukwu Local Government, because another objective of these barbarians is to undermine peace agenda of our Government” he stated.