Attack on Adamawa PDP Ward Chair: HoR member calls for arrest of perpetrators

By Tom Garba

The member representing Numan/Demsa/Lamurde Federal Constituency, Kwamoti Laori has expressed shock over the resurgence of violent attacks by criminal herders on farmers in his constituency.

The lawmaker stated this while commiserating with the family of Alh. Bello Bantakwa Kakanda, the Ward Chairman of PDP Numan III, who was violently attacked by criminals suspected to be herdsmen on his rice farm in Kwapukai on Saturday, 18th May, 2024.

During the attack, Hassan, one of the sons of the chairman who accompanied him to the farm couldn’t make it alive while the Chairman and his second son sustained life threatening injuries and fractures and are currently receiving treatment.

The lawmaker who sympathized with the family over the loss also called on the youth to remain calm and avail authorities any useful information that may aid their investigation and possible arrest of the perpetrators.

The ranking member called on his constituents to remain vigilant and be willing to report any suspected movement of armed herdsmen in the area.

He also called on the security and law enforcement agencies in Adamawa State to bring the perpetrators to account for their dastardly act, in order to serve as deterrence to others with such evil intentions.

Rt. Hon. Kwamoti B. Laori condenm the attack in the strongest terms, express worries that such attack is coming at a time people are preparing to resume the wet season farming activities. He stressed that in the face of biting economic hardship and hunger across the country, criminals would not be allow to prevent people from cultivating their farmlands.