Attack at campaign rally, vicious assault on our democracy – APC

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has stated that horrific attack at the party rally at Port- Harcourt is a vicious assault on the nation’s democracy.

The ruling party was alleged to be attacked at its rally towards the February 25, presidential election at the Garden City, on Thursday, 26 January, 2023 with Improvised Explosive Device, (IED) and rapid gunfire which the party described as ‘dangerous dimension in political violence in the country.’

National Publicity, APC Barr Felix Morka in a statement made available to the party correspondents on Thursday said: “The violent attack at a rally of the APC in Port Harcourt on Thursday, January 19, 2023 involving the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and rapid gunfire was despicable, and represents a new and dangerous dimension in political violence in the build up to next month’s general election.

“The detonation of IED and gunfire resulted in serious injuries to Party members and supporters in the immediate vicinity of the attack, carried out by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was led by senior officials of the Port-Harcourt City Local Government Area, ostensibly, on a mission to disrupt and disperse the rally at the traditional grounds of Rumuwoji Town in Mile 1 area of Port-Harcourt under the pretext of enforcing draconic Executive Order 21 and 22 of the Rivers State Government enacted to stifle opposition political engagements.

“To be clear, the Port-Harcourt rally was convened in accordance with all applicable constitutional and legal standards of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn this gruesome attack at the Port-Harcourt rally. It constitutes an assault on our democracy, and a clear and present threat to next month’s general election.

“The escalation of violence calculated to intimidate and scuttle legitimate campaign activities by opposition political parties in Rivers State is unacceptable and must stop.

“The perpetrators and victims of campaign violence are all Nigerians and we cannot permit or excuse anyone to inflict harm, maim or kill others on account of political partisanship.”

Morka in the statement said this is direct antithesis of our democratic norms and negates the greatness of national democratic aspiration, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, “to order a full, thorough and expeditious investigation of the incident.”

The statement further stressed that, “statements credited to the Rivers State Police Command indicated that there was no explosion at the rally, do not cut the urgency and seriousness of the matter.

“The Police cannot casually and hastily dismiss eye-witness reports of explosion of IEDs at the rally without full and proper investigation.

“If such an investigation has been conducted, the Nigeria Police should do well to make the investigation report public.

“This is a matter of national concern. Nigerians deserve to know and must be reassured that attending opposition campaign rallies in Rivers State is not akin to a journey of no return to the frontlines of illicit and orchestrated war.

“Every citizen, irrespective of partisan political affiliation, is entitled to equal protection of law. As the Chief Security Officer of the state, Governor Nyesom Wike, must do his duty to offer equal protection of the law to all citizens of the State, and work with law enforcement agencies to solve this heinous crime, prevent a recurrence and bring the perpetrators to justice.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani: APC’s failures making things difficult for..

“We wish our Party members injured in the attack speedy and full recovery also, urge our members to remain calm, strong, and undeterred as they continue to turn up massively at our Party’s campaign rallies in the state.

“As signatories to the Peace Pact, political parties owe themselves and the country a duty to engage in issue-based campaigns, to rein in their members, and eschew all forms of violence during the remaining days of the electioneering season and beyond.”

A fortnight ago, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s car was reportedly, attacked in Katsina State after a campaign rally by hoodlums with stones on his way to the airport.

No injury was recorded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...