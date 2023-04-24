Atiku’s ultimate peak in politics was in 2019 – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has said the ultimate peak of Atiku Abubakar in his political career was in 2019.

In an interview with Vanguard, Adebayo said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate had double peaks of his political career in 2011 and 2015.

The SDP candidate stated that his ultimate peak was in 2019 due to President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari’s absenteeism in the presidency due to ill health and the decisions he was making.

Adebayo said Atiku failed to get the support of most of the PDP governors and leaders in the 2023 presidential election, adding that PDP’s natural constituency which has always been South-South, South-East, and Christian enclaves in the North and Middle-Belt rejected him.

He, however, said the presidential candidate who had the most experienced politicians supporting him was Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: FG begins payment of salary increment

He said: “Atiku’s peak was 2011. People can have double peaks. Another one was in 2015. But the most peak of his political career was in 2019 due to Buhari’s absenteeism in the presidency due to ill health and Dark Age decisions he was making.

“But in 2023, it was quite competitive. Right from the party, a lot of the people didn’t want him. PDP’s natural constituency didn’t want him either. PDP’s natural constituency has always been South-South, South-East, and Christian enclaves in the North and Middle-Belt. He had controversies such that he was contending on all fronts.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com