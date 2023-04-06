Atiku’s spokesman Bwala drags APC to court over debt

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Daniel Hassan Bwala, spokesman for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council has dragged All Progressive Congress, APC, and it’s National Chairman before the High of Court of Federal Capital Territory Abuja claiming a total sum of N145m payment as professional fees.

He is demanding the payment of a sum of N130m as outstanding payment of his professional legal fees and additional N25M as cost of this legal action. The claimant has also asked the court to award 10 % of judgment sum against the defendants until the liquidation of same.

Bwala a former Special Adviser on legal matters to the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege until last year when he decamped and joined the Peoples Democratic Party as Atiku spokesman stated in the suit which he filed on April 3, 2023 that “the defendants have no defence whatsoever to the suit and to liquidate the sum.”

According to processes filed in court, the claimant was given instructions (briefs) to handle nine separate cases by the APC and it’s National Chairman in 2021 and 2022 with a total sum of N135m as the agreed professional fee.

The claimant said that his law firm (Bwala &Co) successfully concluded the nine separate cases and that the defendants only paid N15m leaving the sum of N120m as outstanding.

He further claimed that his law firm wrote the defendants informing them of the conclusion of nine cases and demanded for payment of N120m as full and final payment of their professional fees.

The defendants did not response to the letter. The claimant again wrote the defendants legal adviser and copied APC on the status of the cases and demanded for payment of the sum of N120m. Again, there was no response.

The claimant said that the defendants have failed to pay the outstanding N120m and “have no defence whatsoever to the suit for the liquidated sum claimed.”

The cases in question are Suit No, FHC/CA/CS/100/2021 between Chief Francis Ekpenyong Vs APC &ors, Suit No FHC/CA/ 93/2021 between Sunny Adamede Vs All Progressive Congress& 8 ors, Suit No, FHC /OS/CS/38/2021 between Yusuf Asifa Makanjuola & 2516 ors Vs All Progressive Congress, Suit No: CV/2190/2021 between Engr. Philip Ogechukwu Eze and 2 ors All Progressive Congress &2ors.

READ ALSO: Cashapp founder, Bob Lee stabbed to d**th at the age..

Others are Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS /464/2021 between Francis Ujedo Advisor& 2 ors Vs Shitu Yusuf Galambi & 2 ors, Suit No:FHC /ABJ/ CS/ 1172/2021 between Honourable Mansur Mohammed & 3 ors , Suit No: CV/ 1824/2021 between Okosisi Emeka Ugwu Vs All Progressive Congress & 13 ors and Appeal No: CA/AK/26/2022 between Yusuf Asifa Makanjuola & 2516 ors Vs All Progressive Congress &13 ors.

Bwala also presented letters of acceptance dated 7th of September 2021, 1st November 2021, 4th November 2021, 8th September 2021, 15th February 2022, 10th December 2021and 14th December 2021 wherein he accepted the briefs and charged the sum of N15m each for the ten cases pending at the trial High Court and N25m for the case at the Court of Appeal.

The matter has not been assigned to any judge.