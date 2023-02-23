Atiku’s administration will not beg for debt forgiveness – Ex- Minister Chidoka

…says PDP ready to recover Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

Former Aviation minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has said if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar becomes Nigeria’s president, he will wriggle the nation out of her present debt predicament which the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has plunged the nation.

He said Atiku has the capability of turning around Nigeria’s ailing economy with the assistance of technocrats who will serve in his government.

Chidoka, who is the Director, Voter Intelligence and Strategy of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He categorically said an Atiku Abubakar administration will not beg for debt forgiveness from international lenders but rather attract a well structured repayment schedule that will not have negative impact on the nation’s economy.

Responding to a question on how Atiku and PDP government will handle Nigeria’s huge debt profile if it recover power on May 29, 2023, Chidoka said

“the election of Atiku Abubakar will calm down on international investors, our local partners who are looking forward to this election and they are looking forward to that steady hands, they are looking forward for that safe choice, that person that can calm down Nigeria and that person that will reintroduce sensible economic policies.

“So, the first thing we will do about our debts is when you are in a hole, you stop digging so we will stop digging, we will stop borrowing to start with and stopping that borrowing means that we are going to review our economic revenue profile and make sure that the government expenditure is not on the wrong priority.

READ ALSO: Energy Ghana celebrates customers, plans robust retail

“So our sensible economic policies where Atiku Abubakar brings a man with the knowledge of the economy. Because our debt holders are looking forward to that pro-business president, once they see that there is a pro- business president, I believe that they will come to the table.

“We are not asking them to forgive over debt, we are asking them to make sure that our repayment times, our interest rates are in safe and global terms and we will be able to make sure that we fulfil those obligations as at when due.”

The former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps said the PDP

as a party is ready for the 2023 elections.

He said “we have spent time and resources training all our agents across the 176,847 polling units. We have also trained all the agents in the 8,809 wards and 774 local governments. Our agents will ensure nobody your vote.

“We have campaigned across the length and breadth of the nation, and not just spoken to Nigerians about what our plans are, but listened to you tell us what problems you want us to solve for you.

“Our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and vice-presidential candidate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa both know the pains ordinary Nigerians are going through because of the ruinous and poorly implemented policies of a poorly. We, as a team are ready and willing to work to ensure a better country for us all.

“The PDP in the 2023 election cycle introduced two innovations that are worthy of mention and celebration. First, the Presidential candidate and the National Assembly candidates committed to an irrevocable pledge to deliver the certain outcomes to the Nigerian people.”

Such, he said include; “Improving transparency and accountability across the whole government. We will make the Freedom of Information Act a functional law again, drastically reduce the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction.

“Reduce multidimensional poverty by 40 per cent over the next four years and put food on the tables of Nigerians again, reduce our unsustainable national debts, raise investments in education and infrastructure by incrementally increasing budgetary allocation, ensure quick passage of bills that devolve more powers to subnational governments and secure Nigeria through the adoption of robust conflict resolution mechanisms and improved welfare and funding of our gallant security forces.”

According to him, the second innovation and of particular deep interest to the Presidential candidate of the PDP. Atiku Abubakar is a commitment he has made to Nigerian youths through a document titled MY COVENANT WITH NIGERIAN YOUTHS.

“The document outlines the big six focus areas Diversity, unity and inclusiveness, Security, peace and prosperity, Education, Entrepreneurship and t Technology, Gender inclusion and vulnerable groups, youth participation, engagement and advocacy, human rights, law enforcement and judicial reforms.

“In specific terms Atiku Abubakar made the following commitments to Nigerian Youths that in within the first 90 days of assumption of office he will; “appoint a Minister of Youths and Sports who will not be older than 40 years, appoint cabinet-level Special Advisers under the age of 40 years to oversee specific youth-focused initiatives, rename the Ministry of Information and Culture to include the creative industry with the mandate to provide funding and incentives for youths in the industry,” he said.

He said these two innovations and commitments are unique to the PDP and signal total dedication to issues confronting Nigerians.

Chidoka said “the task to recover Nigeria and restore the golden years of unprecedented economic growth, a debt-free nation, a country respected in the global arena and a nation united in purpose and vision can only be realised under a PDP government. A party with the experience and capacity to rebuild Nigeria like we did after the locust years of Military rule.

“The PDP is ready for the elections. The election day plans are driven by data, technology, tested process and most importantly, our people on the ground in the entire 176,606 poll units in the country.

“PDP is fielding candidates for all 109 senate seats and 360 house of representative seats. Every single person on the PDP ticket is committed to making the country great again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...