Atiku writes Code of Conduct Bureau to halt investigation of his activities

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has advised the Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau to hands off investigations of misconducts leveled against him by Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN and allow the suit initiated by the minister on same issue to be determined by the court.

Atiku spoke through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, in a letter titled: “Attempt to over- reach suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023: Festus Keyamo, SAN, VS. Alh. Atiku Abubakar, ICPC and EFCC,” which he sent to the Bureau on April 7.

Atiku who is currently in court challenging the declaration of Tinubu Bola Ahmed as winner of February 25 general election is concerned the act of the Bureau is prejudice. Tinubu campaigns gave rise to the allegations and suit filed by Keyamo against Atiku.

Atiku said in the letter that he would be forced to drag the Code of Conduct Bureau before the court if it insists on dabbling into the matter that is in court.

The letter read this: “We are Counsel to the 1st Defendant, Alh. Atiku Abubakar (“our client”), in the above referenced suit presently pending at the Federal High Court, Abuja, at the instance of Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, who, incidentally is a serving Minister of State in the present Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari – as well as being a spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect.

“Upon being served with the originating process in the said suit, our client – through us – promptly responded by filing a Statement of Defence as well as a Preliminary Objection thereto. Copies of both processes are herewith attached for your perusal and guidance; In other words, issues have been duly joined in the matter between the Plaintiff and our client. Accordingly, the matter is now sub judice.

“You will therefore appreciate our surprise to read in the media that Mr. Keyamo has reportedly responded to the invitation of your esteemed Bureau purportedly to shed more light on his complaints to the Bureau, which far preceded and formed the very basis of his pending suit, as aforesaid.

“Our reasons are obvious: it is highly inappropriate for a party to a suit to take any extra-judicial steps, or to embark on any course of action that is either tantamount to, or calculated to undermine the authority and integrity of the court, which is dominus litis over the proceedings.

“Such behavior is as condemnable as it is unacceptable. It is strongly frowned upon, by courts of law, as it has the potential of over-reaching the court, the other party (our client) and foisting or the court, a fait accompli. In fact, it smacks of contempt of court, albeit ex facie curiae.

Citing three separate Supreme Court authorities on the matter , his counsel stated that ,“Parties cannot present the court with a fait accompli to overreach the other party. The principle is settled that the court cannot be hamstrung by a party who changes the status quo during litigation”.

READ ALSO: Kogi Guber; APC adopts direct primaries

He said that for the foregoing reasons, “we urge the Bureau to refrain from interfering in the subject matter of Mr. Keyamo’s petition since he has himself voluntarily submitted it to a competent court of law for adjudication.

“Accordingly, kindly advise and direct him to pursue his pending litigation against our client to its logical conclusion. We assure you we are eagerly waiting for him there. Where however you persist in your enterprise of investigating this subjudice matter currently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction, we shall be left with no alternative than to activate the judicial process against your goodself”, he added.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com