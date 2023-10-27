‘Atiku Would Now Show Full Respect, Compassion For Tinubu’– Elders

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, to show more maturity as a statesman by accepting the verdict of the apex court on appeals challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Patriotic Elders’ National President, Bature AbdulAziz, in a press release on Friday, said Atiku had fought a gallant legal battle up to the Supreme Court.

However, it is time to show love for Nigeria and support the administration of Tinubu, especially as everything about the 2023 election has been concluded.

The forum said the country needs the support of everyone to solve the mirage of problems in the economy.

The Elders also urged President Tinubu to fully concentrate on solving the devastating poverty and inflation in the country to enable citizens to reap the benefits of their popular mandate to him.

The forum said, “I know that as a former Vice President and also elder statesman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would now show his full respect and compassion for the Government of President Bola Tinubu now that everything about the 2023 election has been finally concluded.

READ ALSO: Iyaloja general of Nigeria calls for more Markets on

“President Tinubu on his, part should be magnanimous in victory because that victory is not his alone but for all Nigerians, especially peace loving citizens. He should be friendly to all those who contested the Nation’s exalted seat with him.

“Nigeria right now needs everybody on board on how to solve the mirage of problems.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com