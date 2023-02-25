Atiku wins unit polls, defeats FCT Minister with 282 votes, APC polls 57

By Tom Garba

The 012 polling unit of Ajiya Ward, Yola North Local Government area of Adamawa state where Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello normally cast their votes was overwhelmingly won by PDP.

After counting Atiku polled 283 to defeat Bello who is the All Progressives Congress , APC, stakeholder and scored a minimal votes of 57 for his Presidential candidate, Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

At the unit also Labour party polled 6 and NNPP got 1 votes.

