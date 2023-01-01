Atiku will win 2023 election, reopen Nigeria’s borders – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 election.

Tambuwal announced that Atiku would reopen Nigeria’s borders shut by the Buhari administration.

The Sokoto helmsman is the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He spoke on Saturday at the party’s campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area.

Tambuwal assured Nigerians that Atiku has better plans for them and the country.

“These include reopening of the borders, addressing insecurity and the provision of basic necessities for Nigerians,” he said.

Tambuwal, however, expressed sympathy for the people of Illela over repeated banditry attacks.

The governor said despite the setbacks, economic recess and COVID-19 impacts, his government performed well.

Several projects were executed under healthcare, education, water supply and social intervention, he noted.

