Atiku Transformation Movement tasks Nigerians on violence free elections

By Tunde Opalana

Ahead of tomorrow Presidential and National Assembly elections, a group, the Atiku Transformational Movement, (ATM) ,has harped on the need for Nigerians to eschew violence, before, during and after the polls.

The call was in reaction to an alarm raised by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over plans by some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foment violence in a few states in order to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s election.

The group also known as NigeriaFIRST Foundation, which officially operates under the Directorate of Diaspora of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council is endorsed by the office of the Deputy Director General (Strategy and Research) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

The ATM Global Chairman and member,

Directorate of Diaspora

2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Vik-Morrow, told members of the group in Abuja that it is only in an atmosphere devoid of violence that a conducive, free, fair, transparent and credible poll can take place.

Vic-Morrow however called on members to rally round the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by working hard to ensure victory for him.

The head of the directorate of Diaspora 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Prof Isa Odidi assured the group and NigeriaFirst Foundation of a robust working relationship come may 29th.

Prof. Odidi charged members of the Atiku Transformational Movement to ensure they canvass for votes ahead of the Saturday presidential election.

The highlights of the event was the launch of the campaign magazine and jingles which was formally presented to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar through Prof Odidi.

