Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over forex crisis, Naira slide

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, traded hard tackles over the prevailing foreign exchange crisis and the dwindling value of the Naira.

Atiku fired the first salvo in a tweet on his X handle, saying Tinubu’s foreign exchange policy was “hurriedly put together” with no concrete economic direction.

According to him, the administration did not consult with stakeholders on its foreign exchange management policy, adding that it failed to anticipate, or downplayed the potential and real negative consequences of its actions.

But in a swift reaction, Tinubu, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku got his facts muddled up.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in an attempt to rubbish the Foreign exchange policy of the Tinubu administration got his facts muddled up,” he said.

Onanuga accused the former vice president of failing to prescribe a better policy option to what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CNB) Governor Oluyemi Cardoso and his team are executing at the apex bank.

Stating that Tinubu’s meeting with the 36 state governors on Thursday was centred on the foreign exchange and Naira crisis, Atiku said the President failed, yet again, to showcase any concrete policy steps that his administration is taking to contain the crises of currency fluctuation and poverty in the country.

Rather, he said Tinubu, “told the country and experts who have been offering ideas on how to resolve the crisis that he and his team should not be distracted and be allowed time to continue cooking their cocktail that has brought untold hardship to the people of Nigeria.”

Atiku further castigated the administration for not allowing the CBN the independence to design and implement a sound foreign exchange management policy that would have dealt with such issues as “increasing liquidity, curtailing/regulating demand, dealing with FX backlogs and rate convergence.”

According to him, “The wrong policies of the Tinubu administration continue to cause untold pain and distress on the economy and the rest of us cannot keep quiet when, clearly, the government has demonstrated sufficient poverty of ideas to redeem the situation.

“If the government will not hold on to their usual hubris, there are ways that the country can walk out of the current crisis.”

But Onanuga faulted Atiku’s claims that discussions during President Tinubu’s meeting with the 36 state governors last Thursday were about foreign exchange crisis and currency fluctuation.

The President’s aide said, “First of all, it was not true that President Tinubu’s meeting last Thursday with the 36 state governors was centred on discussing foreign exchange crisis and currency fluctuation.

“What was discussed in the main, was the food crisis and how to drastically reduce the cost of food. The Minister of Information gave a briefing about the meeting, revealing the highlights. One was that the meeting established a nexus between insecurity and the rising cost of food. Another was that hoarders are warehousing food, creating artificial scarcity and thus enabling the high cost of food items.

“The decisions at the meeting reflected the main points discussed: Forest rangers are to be strengthened and armed, police are to recruit more men and the National Economic Council should deepen discussions about creating state police.

“President Tinubu also affirmed his approval for the release of 42,000 Metric tonnes of grains from the national reserve. Government is also in discussion with rice millers to get another 60,000 metric tonnes. President Tinubu said he does not support price control and importation of food. Nigeria, he believes, can grow enough food to feed its citizens and spare some for export. His government is executing the cultivation of 500,000 hectares for wheat and rice, in many states. Governors are expected to participate in this programme, one of the reasons for last Thursday’s meeting.

“There was no deliberation as VP Atiku claimed on currency fluctuation. As Alhaji Atiku should know, this is the business of the Central Bank, which has the autonomy to handle the country’s monetary policy. The President enjoined the governors, in passing, to allow the CBN do its work and refrain from dabbling into what is within CBN’s purview..

“We expected Alhaji Atiku to praise President Tinubu for maintaining this stance, unlike past spectacles, when policies are dictated from the Presidential Villa to the CBN governor”.

On the other hand, Atiku said he came up with alternative policy ideas, which he said, are encapsulated in his policy document titled: ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’ which include a commitment to reform the operation of the foreign exchange market.

He said, “Specifically, there was a commitment to eliminate multiple exchange rate windows. The system only served to enrich opportunists, rent-seekers, middlemen, arbitrageurs, and fraudsters.

“A fixed exchange rate system would be out of the question. First, it would not be in line with our philosophy of running an open, private sector friendly economy. Secondly, operating a successful fixed-exchange rate system would require sufficient FX reserves to defend the domestic currency at all times. But as is well known, Nigeria’s major challenge is the persistent FX illiquidity occasioned by limited foreign exchange inflows to the country.

“Without sufficient FX reserves, confidence in the Nigerian economy will remain low, and Naira will remain under pressure. The economy will have no firepower to support its currency. Besides, a fixed-exchange rate system is akin to running a subsidy regime!

“On the other hand, given Nigeria’s underlying economic conditions, adopting a floating exchange rate system would be an overkill. We would have encouraged the Central Bank of Nigeria to adopt a gradualist approach to FX management. A managed-floating system would have been a preferred option.

“In simple terms, in such a system, the Naira may fluctuate daily, but the CBN will step in to control and stabilise its value. Such control will be exercised judiciously and responsibly, especially to curve speculative activities.”

Atiku noted that Nigeria has insufficient, unstable, and precarious foreign reserves to support a free-floating rate regime.

He said, “Nigeria is not earning enough US$ from its sale of crude oil because its production of oil has been declining. And Nigeria is not attracting foreign investment in appreciable quantities.

“These are enough reasons for Nigeria to seek to have a greater control of the market, at least in the short to medium term when convergence is expected to be achieved.”

Atiku said the Nigerian economy would begin to find a footing again “if and when the Tinubu government is ready to open itself to sound counsels, as well as control internal bleedings occasioned by corruption and poorly negotiated foreign loans”.

Onanuga maintained that “it is false and preposterous” for Atiku to claim that the administration’s FX management policy was hurriedly put together without proper plans and consultations with stakeholders.

He equally dismissed insinuations that the apex bank is hamstrung by Tinubu’s government in implementing a sound FX management policy that would have dealt with issues of increasing liquidity, curtailing/regulating demand, dealing with FX backlogs and rate convergence.

“Contrary to VP Atiku’s claim, Cardoso’s CBN, in implementing a raft of policies to stabilise the Naira and end volatility in the market, is already yielding some positive results. Capital importation into the country is increasing, according to the latest NBS report. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigeria recorded a 66.27 percent increase in capital inflow, compared with Q3, before Cardoso’s arrival at CBN. In Q3, capital inflow was $654.65 million. It rose to $1.09 billion in Q4. Alhaji Atiku will agree that the rise in capital inflow suggests indubitably investor confidence in Nigeria and the policy direction of the Tinubu administration.

“Juxtaposed with the policy options being implemented by the CBN, Atiku’s alternative of a controlled floatation of the Naira, is similar to the policy of Godwin Emefiele, when an estimated $1.5 billion was spent monthly to shore up the Naira, while arbitrage or round tripping was perpetrated by people close to the corridors of powers,” Onanuga said.