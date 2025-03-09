Atiku remains in PDP, plotting coalition to unseat Tinubu–Aide

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is contrary to his rumoured abandonment of the party.

Confirming his full membership of the PDP, a statement from his media office on Saturday urged party loyalists, Atiku’s teeming supporters and Nigerians at large to disregard news platforms peddling unverified information about the party chieftain.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic,” the statement read.

According to the statement, recent public appearances with leaders of other politics parties and statements tainted towards plans to float a grand political coalition towards 2027 general election attracts campaign of calumny to discredit Atiku’s credentials.

“Recall that Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress, in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

“Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC,” said the statement.