Atiku recounts how late Ado Bayero prayed and approved his presidential Aspiration

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has recounted how the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his approval and prayers for him to be president.

According to him, the late monarch before his death gave his seal for him to be Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that Atiku recounted his experience when he paid a visit to the incumbent Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero for his support for the forthcoming election.

The PDP flag bearer pledged to uphold the legacy of the late Emir if elected as president at the forthcoming polls.

He also said the late Bayero was not only a great leader but also a father figure to many Nigerians.

Atiku said “Whenever I come to Kano I feel at home. I still could remember the Late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero. He prayed for me here at this palace to be the President of this country.

“And today, I seek your prayers just as I did with our father Alhaji Ado Bayero.”

The PDP presidential hopeful also sought the support of the incumbent Emir and the people of Kano in his quest for the presidency.

The Emir in his response gave his support for Atiku and stated that the people of Kano are proud of his achievements and leadership qualities.

Atiku Appreciates The People Of Kano, Seeks Their Support

Meanwhile, in an attempt to woo the residents of Kano State, the former Vice President thanked the crowd that received him at the venue of the rally and pledged that when elected, his government would make Kano state a leading commercial centre in the country.

He assured the citizens of security, saying when he is in power, they will be able to go about their businesses without fear of being kidnapped or killed by terrorists.

Atiku observed that the Kano people are known for farming; hence, his government, when elected, will support the agricultural sector in the state and improve their business activities.

