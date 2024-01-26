Atiku raises posers on FG’s purported $3.3bn loan deal

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has raised questions seeking clarifications on a $3.3 billion loan deal purportedly entered into by the Federal Government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Atiku, in statement he issued and signed on Thursday, recalled the government’s statement in August 2023, that the loan was meant to help give support to the Naira and to stabilise the Foreign Exchange market.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, however, noted that the Federal Government has remained silent about the loan.

According to him, the only information available to the public on the loan deal, was sieved through unofficial sources in the NNPC.

Recalling that the deal was meant to be a crude-for-cash loan arranged by the African Export-Import Bank, Atiku said available information indicated that the loan was being arranged through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

He fingered Project Gazelle Funding Limited, a company he said was incorporated in the Bahamas, as the SPV driving the deal.

“The SPV is the borrower while the NNPC is the sponsor, with an agreement to pay with crude oil to the SPV in order to liquidate the loan at an interest rate that is a little over 12 per cent.

“What is even more confounding about this deal is why the Federal Government would register a company in the Bahamas, knowing full well the recent scandal of the Paradise Papers that involved that country.

“Curiously also, Nigeria’s current Barrels Produced Daily (BPD) is 1.38 million, and according to the Project Gazelle deal, Nigeria is to supply 90,000 barrels of its daily production, starting from 2024 until it is up to 164.25 million barrels for the repayment of the loan.

“Now, this is where the details get disturbing because Nigeria’s benchmark for the sale of crude per barrel in 2024 is $77.96. A simple multiplication of that figure by 164.25 will give us a whooping $12bn.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Federal Government to speak up on this shady deal. It is inconceivable that the Federal Government will lead the country to take a loan of $3.3b with an interest rate that is not more than 12 per cent, but with estimated repayment amounting to $12bn.

“That is a humongous differential of about $7bn between what is in the details of the deal on paper and what indeed is the reality.

“There are questions to be answered on the integrity of this deal, and we earnestly request the Federal Government to talk directly on these cloudy details behind the deal”, Atiku said.

The former Vice President urged the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians whether or not it has accessed the loan, asking if the loan was in the government’s borrowing plan approved by the National Assembly.

Atiku raised more posers, “Who are the parties to the loan, and what specific roles are they expected to play? What are the conditions to the loan, including tenor, repayment terms, the collateral, and the interest rate? and, lastly, why register an SPV in the Bahamas knowing the recent scandal of the country’s notoriety for warehousing unclean assets?”.