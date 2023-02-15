Atiku promises revival of farming, cattle rearing, businesses in Jigawa

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised revival of farming activities, cattle tearing and animal husbandry as well as provision of enabling environment for businesses to flourish in Jigsaw State if elected president.

He made the promise Wednesday in Dutse, capital of Jigawa State while addressing party supporters and loyalists that thronged the Aminu Kano Triangle venue of the PDP presidential campaign rally.

Excited by the mammoth crowd, which he said is one of the most exciting crowds he has ever seen in the party’s presidential campaign, Atiku, said he was indeed delighted for the show of love to the PDP.

The candidate said “I promise you that farming and trading which is the main occupation of the people of Jigawa will be revived. We are prepared to give you assistance so that you can partake in agriculture and also in business.

“I promise you that we will open the borders by Gods grace. We will also revive farming, cattle rearing and businesses. We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teachers strikes.

“I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfill my promise to you.”

National chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the political philosophy of the PDP is about improving the quality of life of the ordinary people.and that the people of Jigawa have experienced good governance under PDP administration.

“Jigawa is PDP and PDP is Jigawa. Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies.

“I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose that in 10 days time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.

“Therefore in 10 days time, all of you should come out and vote for President Atiku Abubakar. After you have done that, you will vote for somebody who will work with Atiku as your governor, Mustapha Sule Lamido.

Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Management and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel assured the people that if they elect Atiku, he will reward hard work, who loyalty and partnership.

“Let me also assure you that with the incoming president, he has already done an analysis of all your economic strength and what you have. Let me assure you that this international airport, with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you will start doing cargo in and out of this place because the kind of sugarcane that you have here, the sugar that it can produce from Jigawa State can feed the whole of West Africa.

“And I am sure you know what he can make from sugar. He is an astute business man, a man who knows so much about business, a man who knows how to turn water to money, a man who knows how to strike the rock and money will come out.

“From what you have he can give you ethanol, he can give you this that can produce yeast and so on and it will create employment. He is going to negotiate a social contract with your youths. Today in Nigeria, our youths can no longer buy motorcycle but with Atiku Abubakar, our economy will bounce back,” said Emmanuel.

