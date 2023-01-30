Atiku promises restoration of peace to Zamfara

…says APC brought evil of insecurity, sympathizes with state over loss of lives

By Tunde Opalana

Armed banditry, kidnapping and insurgency will come to an end in Zamfara State and other parts of the country if Nigerians elect a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government on February 25 presidential election.

Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who made this promise Monday during the presidential campaign of the party in Gusau, Zamfara State.

While berating the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of bringing the evil of all kinds of insecurity into the country, he promised restoration of peace.

Atiku condoled and sympathized with the people of Zamfara over uncountable number of human losses as well as material losses running into billions of naira as a result of banditry and insurgency.

He said “I want to use this opportunity to condole and sympathise with you. I know that apart from the people of Borno and Yobe this is another state that suffered loss of people as a result of banditry, armed robbery kidnapping, among others.

” We pray that God will bring this to an end. But the evil will end if it is the will God for you to vote for PDP, because APC brought this evil in the last seven to eight years of its administration.

“They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institution. With your vote, you will expunge them.

“I promised to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past. So, I see no reason why with your support and backing by the grace of God, there won’t be peace in Nigeria.”

Also promising restoration of economic activities, Atiku said “the people of Zamfara are known for trading, farming, rearing, today none of these exist, therefore with your support, we will restore all businesses, ensure that all our youth are schooling without hitches.

“When you elect your governor we will collaborate with him to ensure that all things Zamfara needed is done. As Federal government we will ensure the construction of railway that brought wealth to Kaura. We will work with the state government to revitalise the closed down textile company. We will give businessmen capital to open these textiles for job generation.

“We will open borders because it is not in line with the law. Our borders are closed while others are open. They brought us abject poverty, there is no justice in this.

” I promised under the Federal Government we will reconstruct Bakalori Dam for those farmers that were prevented from farming. Two governors in the past made a pledge to me to construct airport but failed to do it. The Federal Government will assist the state to build the airport in Zamafara.”

His running mate and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa express confidence that PDP will be victorious in the state, saying ” I am very convinced that we have already won with over 80% votes in Zamfara. I thank you for rejecting the APC because they brought insecurity to us.

They brought hunger but Atiku is coming to drive away the hunger. Atiku is bringing peace back to you. Atiku will support your businesses, Atiku will support those who farm and he will take away hunger.

“He will support the education of our children. He will bring Nigeria back to where we expect it to be.We cannot go to bed hungry, Atiku will help the women, Atiku will help the youths and creates jobs for us. His promise is to give us a better life, to give us a better Nigeria and I thank you for supporting him. With Atiku, Nigeria will be great again.”

