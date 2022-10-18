Atiku promises restoration of peace, revitalization of industries in Kaduna

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised the people of Kaduna State restoration of peace and revitalization of moribund industries by the PDP administration under him after the 2023 election.

This is as the party leadership appreciated the people of Kaduna State for giving PDP presidential candidate the highest number of votes during the 2019 presidential election.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was in Kaduna on Monday in furtherance of the presidential campaign canvassing votes for it’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The rally was well attended with huge supporters turnout. Indeed, vehicular movement was grounded along Independent Way by Ranchas Bees Stadium, venue of the rally, and environment, all through.

Hinging his campaign on four undertakings, Atiku lamented the worsening security situation in the country particularly in Kaduna with presence of more military institutions than any other part of the country , bemoaned daylight kidnapping of Nigerians as well as other insurgent activities by criminal elements.

The presidential candidate assured that his administration will restore peace in Kaduna, the Northwest and the entire country.

He said the damning insecurity situation has compounded devastation of industries and low turn in the Kaduna State economy while promising the revitalization of the textile and other industries which are now moribund.

“I have come here to pledge on behalf of the PDP that if you give us your votes, we will restore peace in Kaduna State. The security challenges will be addressed. We promise that we will reactivate the industries in Kaduna State in collaboration with the current private sector in Kaduna State, we will establish those factories.

“We promise you that the road linking Kaduna and Kano, linking Kaduna to Jos, linking Kaduna and Abuja, will be completed by the grace of God.”

Atiku used the occasion to appreciate the people of Kaduna State for giving him the highest number of votes as PDP presidential candidate in 2019.

“Let me thank you for your support in 2019. Kaduna State, gave me the highest number of votes in Nigeria,” he said.

Other party leaders such as the national chairman and Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon.Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also acknowledged the electoral value of Kaduna State to PDP electoral fortune in 2019.

The Vice – Presidential candidate and Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa described Atiku as a detribalised Pan- Nigerian who believe in oneness of the country and her people.

Addressing the gathering, Okowa said “we are privileged today to have a presidential candidate who believes in Nigeria. Among all the presidential candidates, he is a pan – Nigeria who believes that both the north and the south must work together for the good of all of us and we thank God for the life of Atiku Abubakar.

“I am happy and privileged to be his vice-presidential candidate because I know that he has a solution to the problems that we have in Nigeria today.

Giving assurance of Nigerians stands to gain under Atiku/ Okowa administration, the vice presidential candidate said “with Atiku Abubakar as president, we will not go back to our beds very hungry. We will not be poor because he knows what to do to make us work and to enable each and every one of us have a place to work to earn money and that is what we need in Nigeria today. Atiku Abubakar is the man who is ready to ensure that the insecurity end.

“The people of Kaduna are happy with you and will ensure that all the votes from Kaduna goes to the PDP because we are ready and by grace of Gods, we shall win elections and you will be happy for it because you will not go to bed hungry. For our people especially the youths, we will ensure that they get jobs, that they’re able to go to school.”

Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal said the people of Kaduna will reenact voting massively for the PDP next year because they have seen and have felt the negative impact of the APC administration in Nigeria.

He said “all the textile industries in Nigeria have closed down, all manufacturing concerns in Kaduna are out of business.

“When Atiku is elected by the grace of God, we shall bring back all the factories and manufacturing industries in Nigeria. Part of the agenda of the Atiku and PDP of re – taking Nigeria is growing the economy and you can only grow the economy when you grow the production sector and manufacturing.

“Atiku Abubakar administration will ensure that by the Grace of God we will reinvigorate and reestablish our industries for economic growth and for jobs to be created for the people to have what to do.”

National chairman of PDP,Dr. Iyorchia Ayu assured the people of Kaduna of unity in the party saying “we are a united political party, we are going to win all our five elections. House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and above all we are moving to the Villa. Carry your PVC and make sure that Atiku wins everywhere.”

However, there were reported security threat at the venue of the campaign by people believed to have been hired to disrupt the event but the Daily Times learnt that the situation was brought under control by security operatives on stand by to forestall breach of security.

Thugs, seen with sticks, den guns and other weapons, in large numbers alongside with the crowded supporters of the PDP were teargassed by the police also along independence way by RBS, causing stirs as people, mostly women were seen running in different directions for safety and sneezing.

Our correspondent who monitor the rally reported that Atiku and his team supporters came in convoy around 1-130 pm when the venue was already filled to bream. Movement of people within the premises was also hard and fearful.

Security were everywhere trying to maintain laws and order yet some thugs were slighted with bloody face without shirt, an indication of suspected class within the stadium premise.

All effort to get to a place to record to wait Atiku’s speech was aborted due to intimidating crowd of people suspected to be thugs mixed up with police, vigilantes and other local security, fielding different weapons.

Unconfirmed report at the venue however had it that Atiku may not present any speech at the Venus of the rally.

However, some media, including our reporter who could not found the venue conducive tactically step outside, coupled with the teargassed situation which usher in hostile environment. Details later

It would be recalled that the party late Sunday night hinted of plot to distabilise the campaign .

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Febo Ologinagba had on Sunday night raised the alarm of uncovering of plot to cause mayhem in other to call for cancellation of the campaign rally.

But he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket and the Sen. Iyorchia Ayu leadership was undeterred by the exposed plots by certain anti-democratic forces who are uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the on-going reconciliation efforts, stability and popularity of the party, to cause tension and disrupt the party’s programmes in Kaduna State.

“Our party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and other Party leaders, have concluded plots to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes of the PDP in Kaduna State, tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022.

“The PDP has information of how these individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-Off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital last Monday, are bent on creating a situation to discredit the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for tomorrow in Kaduna State.

“These anti-party interests plot to stage a protest tomorrow in Kaduna State with unfounded allegations, claims and selfish demands aimed to embarrass the National Chairman as well as discredit the integrity and decisions of top organs of the Party including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State who are set for our Presidential Campaign Rally, which will hold peacefully in Kaduna State on Monday, October 17, 2022.”

But the NPS said the party will never be distracted from its mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the reason Nigerians are rallying with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

While addressing the gathering, Tambuwal made reference to the attempted disruption.

He said “we have also just witnessed another effort to throw spanners in our works, they will fail and they have failed, they will continue to fail by the Grace of God.

“They do not want us to continue because they are not prepared, they have not even constituted their presidential campaign council, not to talk of flagging off their campaign because of infighting. They are busy fighting themselves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...