Atiku promises reconstruction of Sokoto – Gusau- Funtua road

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised further opening up of Sokoto State to business and investment opportunities if elected president of the country.

He said there cannot be meaningful economic development without motorable roads connecting the state to neighbouring states.

Atiku, therefore, promised reconstruction of Sokoto – Gusau- Funtua road.

He made this promise in Sokoto on Tuesday while addressing party supporters at the presidential campaign rally organized by the PDP presidential campaign council.

“I want to promise you that the road from Sokoto to Gusau to Funtua by the grace of God will be reconstructed. It is noteworthy. Sokoto is around the border with other African countries I promise to open these borders for our people and other people to enjoy trade relationship with them.

To further boost economic activities within and around Sokoto State, he said the incoming PDP government will give our farmers, cattle rearers and small and middle scale business owners capital to continue with their trade.

He stressed that the moment peace is restored, people will be free to engage in their economic activities.

The presidential candidate promised to ensure security of lives and return peace in the state and Nigeria of large if the citizenry elect PDP government.

“We will ensure that there is peace for businessmen, cattle rearers, fishermen, farmers and others. They will carry out their trades in peace.

“Secondly, I promised to eradicate poverty in the country. That is why we set aside $10 billion for businessmen, youths and women. I will ensure that they have capital to eradicate poverty in the county,” he said.

Atiku also condoled with the people of Sokoto State over loss of lives and property to banditry activities in the past years under the APC administration.

Sokoto State governor and Director General of the PDP presidential campaign, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal assured people of the state that the federal government under PDP will be for Sokoto State people

He, therefore, charged them to massively support PDP candidates from Atiku to state assembly seats contenders to ensure that the party win across board.

Tambuwal said “on the day of election, come out and vote en masse, and by God’s grace, Atiku is the next president. Atiku will deliver on all the promises to recover Nigeria from insecurity, poverty and whatever malaise we are suffering at the moment.

