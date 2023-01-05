Atiku/Okowa to Tinubu: Your integrity question forced Buhari to abstain from your campaign

By Tunde Opalana

Mocking the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately stayed away from his presidential campaign because of integrity question.

Putting Tinubu’s justification on issue of integrity to test, the Campaign body said

It is an absurdity that “a presidential candidate that is beleaguered by several allegations bordering on corruption, perjury, identity theft, inconsistencies in name as well as alleged narcotics offence, for which he forfeited a gargantuan sum of $460,000 to the United States of America, could muster the courage to address any gathering whatsoever on the issue of integrity.”

Has Asiwaju Tinubu defended the identity theft of the picture of former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, which was deliberately used by his campaign organization to portray him as a bright youngman?, quipped the campaign team in a statement yesterday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign said the continuous absence of President Buhari at the APC presidential campaigns showcases a concern by Mr President that Tinubu, because of his lack of integrity, will lose a free, fair and credible poll at the February 25 presidential election.

“Our campaign also holds that President Buhari is distancing himself from the Tinubu’s campaign because of the inability of the APC presidential candidate to provide convincing explanation on his links to the alleged forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States authorities in a narcotics related matter.

“We therefore counsel Tinubu to stop dishing empty promises to Nigerians since compatriots are yet to recover from similar events which he led in the past”, the statement read in part.

The Campaign urged Nigerians to continue to give their support to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the collective drive to rescue and rebuild the nation.

