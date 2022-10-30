Atiku, Obi kick as report predicts Tinubu as 2023 presidency winner

The report of Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industrial Research predicting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 election has stirred reaction.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party have rejected the report.

Naija News had earlier reported that Fitch in its report said Tinubu has a higher possibility of winning.

It, however, stated Nigeria might experience political unrest if Tinubu emerges president in 2023.

The report said votes for PDP might be spilt following the popularity of Obi as a relevant third-party candidate.

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbodiyan in a statement in reaction to the report said, “From all analysis, the said report is merely contrived, imaginary and completely illusory. It is a trivial opinion of ignorant interlopers which does not conform with any empirical or substantiated indicators regarding the direction of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

“While we do not want to conclude on the opinion already widely held in the public space that the report was procured or not emanating officially from Fitch, especially, given the desperation and devious antecedents of the Tinubu Campaign Organization and the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is, however, important to state that these conjectures are the direct opposite of the reality on the ground.”

Ologbondiyan said Tinubu does not have a fighting chance before the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He further stated that the former Governor of Lagos State does not have a solid base in the South-South and South-East.

The spokesman said even in the South-West, Tinubu has lost his strength which saw his party defeated in the last governorship election in Osun State, a state considered to be his ancestry home, to the PDP.

He added that Atiku has the highest organic followership cutting across all demographics like age, class, ethnicity, sectional and even political affiliations in the country.

Ologbondiyan called on Nigerians to disregard the Fitch report, adding that it does not reflect the reality of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

The Labour Party in its reaction said the Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report called for concern, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, said that beyond the rating, the report clearly showed that the APC candidate cannot win by popular vote.

Arabambi noted that there is clear evidence that the woeful performance of the Buhari- led APC administration is “a pointer to the fact that Nigerians are fed up with the APC -led government and will not dignity it with a Return third term by voting for its already discredited Candidate whose source of wealth and origin is still a mystery.”

He noted that the APC candidate is reaping and campaigning with the success of the likes of Lateef Jakande who within four years made his mark.

Arabambi said, “The Buhari administration should now as a matter of urgency prepare his handover note to Mr Peter Gregory Obi as it’s obvious by the Fitch rating that Nigeria will disintegrate with his party victory in the presidential polls.”

