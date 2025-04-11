Atiku leads el-Rufai, Tambuwal, others on post-Sallah visit to Buhari in Kaduna

…former VP leads el-Rufai, Tambuwal, others on post-Sallah visit to Kaduna

By Tunde Opalana

Reasons have emerged on why the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has to deferred his Sallah visit to ex- president , Muhammad Buhari.

The chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, was unable to visit Buhari last week Monday due to official engagement associated with his traditional title.

A statement to this effect on Friday from his media office stated that “the demands of being the Waziri Adamawa made it impossible for the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, to pay visits during the Sallah celebrations. He had to be in Adamawa, holding forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) HRH Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, at some of the activities of the Sallah period.”

However, on Friday, Atiku was able to lead a delegation that included former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Bindow Jibrilla, among others on a post-Sallah visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, 2015-2023, at his residence in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

According to the statement, other political figures on the delegation were former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, Senator Idris Umar, 8. Hon Mohammed Kumalia, Capt. Yahaya Abubakar, Alhaji Musa Halilu (Dujima Adamawa) and Alhaji Salisu Makarfi.

The delegation later joined former President Buhari at the Friday Juma’ah prayer in Kaduna.