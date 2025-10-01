Atiku leads delegation on congratulatory visit to Olubadan of Ibadan

Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President, on Tuesday led a delegation of political associates and friends to Ibadan to congratulate Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Earlier today, I led a delegation of friends and political associates to the ancient city of Ibadan on a congratulatory visit to HRH Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland,” said Atiku in a post shared on his X handle.

The delegation, according to him, included former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; former Cross River State Governor, Mr. Liyel Imoke; former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; former Minister of Police Affairs, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri; and Mallam Kashim Imam.

Atiku disclosed that he was impressed by the monarch’s display of warmth and familiarity.

“I was elated that the Olubadan called every member of the delegation by their names, remembering our time together in the public service. Indeed, His Royal Highness and all of us had shared decades of time of service to our dear nation,” he said.

“I am proud that Kabiyesi, a longstanding associate, has ascended the throne of his forebears. I regret my inability to be physically present for the historic coronation due to protocol logistics. Please overlook and forgive me. Mo dobale, Kabiyesi,” the former Vice President added expressing joy over the monarch’s ascension.

Atiku also prayed for the Olubadan’s reign, stating that “It is my prayer that you will enjoy a long reign in good health and vitality that will usher in more growth, prosperity, and peaceful Ibadanland. I trust the assurance of Oba Ladoja to serve justice to his people across all religious or political divides.”

He concluded by appreciating the warm reception he and his team received in Ibadan.

“I profoundly thank the Ibadan people who turned up in their numbers to receive me and my delegation at the city gate.”